Chilly this morning

SYNOPSIS - Chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon will be another chilly one as well. Tomorrow morning be prepared for frost and layer up as you head out the door most areas will be waking up in the upper 20s. We will stay in the 50s for the weekend with a small chance of a shower or two overnight Saturday but things will start to warm up as we head towards Thanksgiving.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 56°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 30°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 58°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain late. Low: 34° High: 56° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 56° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 68° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 71° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 68° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

