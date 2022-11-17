Black Friday hours across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the holidays just around the corner, you may want to get a head start on shopping.
Black Friday is on November 25 and with many big retailers closing on Thanksgiving, you might want to know how early you can head to the stores.
Here is a list of some local stores and their Black Friday hours:
|LOCAL STORE NAME
|LOCAL STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS
|EAGLE EYE OUTFITTERS
|5AM-8PM
|CRAZY TOMS LIQUIDATIONS (SLOCOMB)
|11AM-3PM
|FROU FROU FROCK
|10AM-6PM
|BOLL WEEVIL SOAP COMPANY
|7AM-6PM
|FOR PETS SAKE
|10AM-6PM
|HISSY FITS
|10AM-6PM
|OUR NEW BABY
|10AM-5PM
|SIMPLY SOUTH
|7AM-6PM
|SOMETHING SPECIAL
|9AM-6PM
If you have a business that is open on Black Friday, there is an easy way to add yourself to the list. Just go to this link and submit your hours!
The City of Enterprise is hosting its “Black Friday Pajama Party” Friday, November 25th from 7 am- 6 pm and again on Saturday from 8 am-2 pm.
If you’re planning on heading to some major retailers for Black Friday deals, here is a list of some of the chain stores in our area and when they’re opening:
|CHAIN STORE NAME
|CHAIN STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS
|BEST BUY
|5AM-10PM
|WAL-MART
|5AM-11PM
|TARGET
|7AM-10PM
|TJ-MAXX
|6AM-11PM
|BED BATH & BEYOND
|6AM-??
|BIG LOTS
|6AM-??
|LOWES
|6AM-10PM
|HOME DEPOT
|6AM-9PM
|BARNES & NOBLE
|8AM-9PM
|OLD NAVY
|5AM-11PM
For more chain stores’ Black Friday hours, visit this link.
