Black Friday hours across the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the holidays just around the corner, you may want to get a head start on shopping.

Black Friday is on November 25 and with many big retailers closing on Thanksgiving, you might want to know how early you can head to the stores.

Here is a list of some local stores and their Black Friday hours:

LOCAL STORE NAMELOCAL STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS
EAGLE EYE OUTFITTERS5AM-8PM
CRAZY TOMS LIQUIDATIONS (SLOCOMB)11AM-3PM
FROU FROU FROCK10AM-6PM
BOLL WEEVIL SOAP COMPANY7AM-6PM
FOR PETS SAKE10AM-6PM
HISSY FITS10AM-6PM
OUR NEW BABY10AM-5PM
SIMPLY SOUTH7AM-6PM
SOMETHING SPECIAL9AM-6PM

If you have a business that is open on Black Friday, there is an easy way to add yourself to the list. Just go to this link and submit your hours!

The City of Enterprise is hosting its “Black Friday Pajama Party” Friday, November 25th from 7 am- 6 pm and again on Saturday from 8 am-2 pm.

If you’re planning on heading to some major retailers for Black Friday deals, here is a list of some of the chain stores in our area and when they’re opening:

CHAIN STORE NAMECHAIN STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS
BEST BUY5AM-10PM
WAL-MART5AM-11PM
TARGET7AM-10PM
TJ-MAXX6AM-11PM
BED BATH & BEYOND6AM-??
BIG LOTS6AM-??
LOWES6AM-10PM
HOME DEPOT6AM-9PM
BARNES & NOBLE8AM-9PM
OLD NAVY5AM-11PM

For more chain stores’ Black Friday hours, visit this link.

