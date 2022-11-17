Black Friday hours across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the holidays just around the corner, you may want to get a head start on shopping.

Black Friday is on November 25 and with many big retailers closing on Thanksgiving, you might want to know how early you can head to the stores.

Here is a list of some local stores and their Black Friday hours:

LOCAL STORE NAME LOCAL STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS EAGLE EYE OUTFITTERS 5AM-8PM CRAZY TOMS LIQUIDATIONS (SLOCOMB) 11AM-3PM FROU FROU FROCK 10AM-6PM BOLL WEEVIL SOAP COMPANY 7AM-6PM FOR PETS SAKE 10AM-6PM HISSY FITS 10AM-6PM OUR NEW BABY 10AM-5PM SIMPLY SOUTH 7AM-6PM SOMETHING SPECIAL 9AM-6PM

If you have a business that is open on Black Friday, there is an easy way to add yourself to the list. Just go to this link and submit your hours!

The City of Enterprise is hosting its “Black Friday Pajama Party” Friday, November 25th from 7 am- 6 pm and again on Saturday from 8 am-2 pm.

If you’re planning on heading to some major retailers for Black Friday deals, here is a list of some of the chain stores in our area and when they’re opening:

CHAIN STORE NAME CHAIN STORE BLACK FRIDAY HOURS BEST BUY 5AM-10PM WAL-MART 5AM-11PM TARGET 7AM-10PM TJ-MAXX 6AM-11PM BED BATH & BEYOND 6AM-?? BIG LOTS 6AM-?? LOWES 6AM-10PM HOME DEPOT 6AM-9PM BARNES & NOBLE 8AM-9PM OLD NAVY 5AM-11PM

For more chain stores’ Black Friday hours, visit this link.

