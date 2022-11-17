Alabama’s significant flu activity continues

The state is painted blue showing each district detecting significant flu activity.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many states across the nation continue to suffer with high amounts of influenza cases and Alabama is one of them.

The Alabama Department of Public Health Influenza surveillance map shows the flu activity in the state from the week of November 6th through the 12th. The state is painted blue showing each district detecting significant flu activity.

Dr. Don Williamson said this is concerning, but he adds it seems many people have forgotten about the regularity of an active flu season. He said back in 2017 and 2018, flu cases filled hospitals. However in 2020 and 2021 there were minimal cases because people were wearing masks and social distancing due to the surge of COVID-19 cases among the state. Dr. Williamson said by taking these safety health precautions, it resulted in lower flu activity for those years.

He said as we return to the world as it was pre-pandemic, we also see the flu season as it was before.

Dr. Williamson said, typically, flu season is closer to January and February, but the virus season came early this year.

He shares tips in the midst of this flu season:

“First, if you are sick, if you think you have Influenza, if you’re achy, febrile, number one if feel like you need medical care, seek medical care you may be able to get Tamiflu if you have influenza and shorten your course of illness,” Dr. Williamson said. “But secondly, if you’re sick stay home. No one wants to share your viral burden. But equally importantly, if you have not been vaccinated against influenza, get vaccinated. Now the vaccine may not prevent you from getting influenza, it dramatically reduces your risk of getting severely sick, being hospitalized, or dying.”

He said people who are especially high risk for suffering from a severe case of the flu are those over the age of 55, have underlying immune disorders, respiratory disorders, and younger children. Many health experts, including Dr. Williamson, encourages these groups to get their flu vaccine, along with all Alabamians.

