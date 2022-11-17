Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug...
Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.(Benjamin Vincent Kasapoglu / (CC BY 4.0))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of jet over Ukraine
Storm clouds approach a church in Mequon, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. A new Pew Research...
Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change