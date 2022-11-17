3 agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, CBP says

Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a smuggling boat off Puerto Rico.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been wounded after exchanging gunfire with people “on board a suspected smuggling vessel” off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agents suffered various gunshot wounds during the incident that happened around 8 a.m. Thursday. It happened about 144 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico.

The agency said the agents were being airlifted to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center, and an investigation is underway.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the officers worked for the agency’s Air and Marine Operations unit. He said at a congressional hearing he had been briefed on the “tragic loss of one of our front-line personnel” and said “several others were gravely wounded.”

“These are brave members of our air and marine operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Mayorkas told a Senate panel Thursday in disclosing the shooting. “So the difficulty of this job cannot be compared to the difficulty that our frontline personnel face every day. Their bravery and selfless service should be recognized.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was...
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Jury deliberations to begin in trial involving kidnapping, murder of Cupcake McKinney