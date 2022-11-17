2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion

“This is something that shows that the community has recognized something in me.”
Buddy Keen humbly accepted his award for Enterprise Veteran of the Year on Veteran's Day.
Buddy Keen humbly accepted his award for Enterprise Veteran of the Year on Veteran's Day.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Buddy Keen 2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year said that, “This is an award for the community, not just for one individual, and I’m just standing to represent the group that we came from.”

It’s not hard to tell that it’s an honor he accepts humbly. “This is something that shows that the community has recognized something in me,” said Keen, “that maybe I didn’t recognize, I mean I’ve already had the support of this Post.” He has served as Commanding General for the American Legion Post 73 for 6 years. The Legion serves Enterprise veterans through monetary and physical donations.

While much of Keen’s work at the Legion is spent helping veterans with their needs, he spends a lot of time in the kitchen, sharing meals and fellowship with his veteran community. He said, “As soldiers, we have a commonality, we have something common in our past because we’ve all served, we’ve all seen adversity.”

The honor hasn’t swayed him from staying focused on the people in the community who needs his help. He said that he wasn’t working for an award, but for the veterans and their families in Enterprise.

