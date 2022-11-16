Turkey prices on the rise due to nationwide bird flu

By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The main course on most Thanksgiving tables, the turkey, is going to cost consumers more this year than in previous years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So, what’s causing this price spike?

A nationwide epidemic of bird flu claimed 8 million turkeys earlier this year leaving many farmers working around the clock to meet holiday demand.

“In the springtime, the industry lost a lot. But being in the spring, everybody was able to get more out there and raise more,” Bates House of Turkey representative Becky Bates Sloane said.

According to Bates House of Turkey, farmers were able to meet the demand for Thanksgiving.

Going forward, a shortage will likely lead to higher prices for turkey products at the grocery store.

The bigger the bird, the longer it takes to raise, but Sloane says farmers prevailed after not one but two bad strikes of the bird flu on their farms.

“I think the turkey industry has done a great job of weathering this they kept everyone informed and you know what to do. one of the biggest things is you just don’t let people come into your farm,” said Sloane.

Bates House of Turkey projects that turkeys will cost 50 cents more a pound this year.

