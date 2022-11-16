Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City

Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force in relation to a wanted fugitive homicide case from Brooklyn, New York.

According to officials, the U.S. Marshal Service had reached out for help on November 9 in locating a fugitive named Anelka Green. New York law enforcement says Green had an argument at a restaurant in Brooklyn in October, left, then returned shortly after and fired several rounds into the building. One of the rounds allegedly hit an innocent bystander, who later died from their injuries.

Law enforcement say Green then fled New York for Panama City Beach. Later in the week, investigators were able to confirm Green was staying at a local condominium, and obtain a search warrant for Green and his associates.

Assisted by BCSO SWAT, task force members contacted Green, who allegedly provided false names during his interview.

When the search was finished, six men inside Green’s condominium were arrested after officials allegedly found several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, and more than $23,000 in cash.

Deputies say men were from Jamaica and came to Panama City Beach with Green after he committed the shooting.

The arrested were as follows: Jaheim Cox, 19, Shamar Wedderburn, 22, Renato Campbell, 22, Shamarie Livingston, 22, and Kevar Taylor, 19, were all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

Anekal Green was charged with fugitive from justice for the charges of robbery and homicide, and is now also charged with giving false names to LEO, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia. Green is also out on bond from New York for a firearms charge from September.

