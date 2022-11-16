Much cooler this morning

SYNOPSIS - Cooler this morning behind the front, this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper 50s. We will see the 50s for the rest of the week as another front moves through on Thursday, it won’t bring rain but it will bring some very chilly air for Friday morning. A slight chance of a few showers overnight Saturday into Sunday but that looks to be the only chance of rain over the next 7 days.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 54°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain late. Low: 34° High: 58° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 62° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 48° High: 71° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 76° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

