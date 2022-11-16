Major solar project in the works for Henry County

The project is estimated to power 13,000 Henry County homes
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major solar project is in the works for Henry County.

The $91 million investment will be located about 4 miles northwest of Headland.

Hecate Energy will build and operate the project.

The energy created will be sold to Alabama Power Company.

It’s estimated to power 13,000 Henry County homes.

County leaders anticipate long term benefits including, offsetting over 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, a green community image to attract new businesses, local sourcing of labor and materials, extra energy capacity to strengthen the local electric grid, and an annual contribution to county tax base without drawing on government services.

“Even though the taxes are being abated, all the education taxes are still being paid to the county,” Executive Director of the Henry Co. Economic Development Authority Rhonda Harrison said. “It is large enough to contribute $250,000 a year to our education fund. So, we are very excited about having a project like this.”

Harrison said that Hecate Energy is bringing the same project to Dale and Geneva Counties.

Construction in Headland should begin in late 2024 and begin operation in late 2025.

