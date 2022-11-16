Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Thursday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date.

McCraney is accused of the 1999 killings of 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Their bodies were discovered in Ozark after they apparently got lost on their way to a party miles away.

McCraney had been scheduled for trial in August, but not enough jurors could be seated which forced the latest of several postponements.

Since then, lead prosecutor David Emery was critically hurt in a cycling accident and his status of the trial is not known.

McCraney faces Capital Murder charges and faces the death penalty if convicted.

He is also accused of raping Ms. Beasley.

McCraney, implicated by DNA, also sought bond soon after his 2019 arrest.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea

Latest News

Snorlax at SOS Animal Shelter enjoying a burger
Animal shelter residents get tasty surprise
The property owners along with interested members of the community got to tour the properties...
City of Progress puts emphasis on economic development downtown
The five kindergarten classes took turns running the lemonade stand with help from parent...
Highlands Elementary kindergarten students participate in good citizenship program
David Ralston
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes away at 68