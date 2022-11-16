Highlands Elementary kindergarten students participate in good citizenship program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It’s never too early to learn how to be a good citizen, and Highlands Elementary School is taking that to heart. They believe it’s an important message, even for little minds.

Kindergarten teacher Vickie Hogan said, “Our kind of Highlands behavior motto is be Highlands proud, be respectful be responsible and be a good citizen, and sometimes its hard for kindergarteners to understand what it means to be a good citizen.”

Dothan City School’s Bright Key program works with students to help them understand this important lesson.

The Bright Key coordinator for Highlands Elementary, Jessica Steltenpohl, said that good citizenship starts at an early age.

The students get hands on experience with it by raising money for non-profit organizations, by selling lemonade. Through the hands on experience, they experience hard work and learn about money. Additionally, they learn the importance of investing that money back into the community. The classes will receive visits from Wiregrass non-profits like the Humane Society, SARCOA, and Special Olympics. Eventually they will get to vote on where they donate the money they’ve raised.

“We want them to have ownership in it,” said Steltenpohl, “and that shows them that they can make an impact in areas that are important to them with just a little bit of hard work.”

According to Hogan, the kids are already understanding this important lesson. She said, “I think it’s helped them be good citizens not only out in our school, but also in our classroom. They’re more helpful to each other, they’re looking for ways to be more responsible.”

