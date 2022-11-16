On the dotted line: Lessman signs with Iowa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise senior Georgia Lessman will be continuing her softball career at the University of Iowa following her senior season.
