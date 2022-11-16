Covington County man sentenced for sexual abuse of 11-year-old

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Red Level man was sentenced November 15, following his August conviction for Sexual Abuse of an 11 year old child.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, Matthew Riley Ziglar, 22, of Red Level was sentenced November 15, following his August conviction for Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Ziglar was sentenced to the maximum possible sentence of 20 years. Ziglar will not be eligible for probation, parole, or to earn incentive time deductions, commonly known as “good time.”

Assistant District Attorney Nikki Stephens prosecuted the case for the State. Stephens expressed her appreciation for the sentencing and further commented, “Child sexual abuse cases are always difficult for a number of reasons. Ziglar is particularly unsettling as he elected to use a ‘victim-blaming’ strategy at trial, and his victim was only 11. It’s both disturbing and pathetic that he chooses to blame her and continues to take no responsibility for his action.”

The statement also reveals that District Attorney Walt Merrell expressed his thanks to Stephens for her work on the prosecution, and to all the others involved. “I hope that the guilty verdict and now this maximum sentence will bring closure for the victim. We cannot undo the damage, but a whole team of people have worked to bring this to a successful conclusion, and we are proud of that work and the end result. Ziglar has a long time to think about what he did and ultimately decide that he was responsible for his actions in molesting an 11-year-old child.”

Stephens reiterated Merrell’s sentiments about the team of people who brought the case to this point, and particularly thanked Covington County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joey Cato and Investigator Cody Holmes for their contributions. She concluded, “Ziglar has lots of time left to serve, and will come out of prison as a registered sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime. Perhaps his prison sentence and his sex offender registration will deter any future similar conduct.”

