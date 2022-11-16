Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling of the Peanut Festival parade shooting last weekend when they met on Tuesday.

“I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.

“I want to personally challenge each one of us to come up with solutions,” he told his fellow lawmakers.

His comments came after one died and another was wounded as gunfire terrified parade-goers in downtown Dothan on Saturday.

That incident occurred four weeks after a shootout at Wiregrass Commons Mall sent shoppers scurrying to safety.

“My son was inside the mall and every time we go by there, he mentions that” said District 2 Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland, telling News 4 of how the incident has terrified his six-year-old.

Kirkland wants new programs for young children, believing early mentoring is essential for good behavior later.

“I think we as a city have to do something,” he said.

As for Pierce, despite his confidence in law enforcement, he’s jittery about his children’s safety.

“If we can’t create a safe environment for them to exist in, then there is no way for us to succeed,” he told News 4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.