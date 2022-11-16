City of Progress puts emphasis on economic development downtown

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is looking to improve economic development downtown. Select property owners took part in a real estate revitalization program the week of November 14.

The service would normally cost them thousands of dollars, but through grant money it was offered to the city for free.

The goal is to find under-utilized properties in the area and evaluate if they could be repurposed. A real estate expert along with interested members of the community toured the 4 selected properties and gave input.

Main Street Executive Director, Mariah Montgomery, said, “Any increased economic development is what’s good for some, is good for the whole, so we are right in the heart of Enterprise we joked and said that there’s no better name for a city that is so focused on being business friendly than, Enterprise.”

In the end it is ultimately the owner’s decision on what to do with their property, but this program gives them ideas on what would be most profitable.

