Chilly Pattern In Place

SYNOPSIS – Chilly weather is in place, with even colder air for late this week. Low temperatures Friday morning will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’ll see more clouds return this weekend, followed by warmer air as we head into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold – freeze likely. Low near 30°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 34° High: 58° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 58° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 68° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

