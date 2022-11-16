Animal shelter residents get tasty surprise

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - The dogs at SOS Animal Adoption Center in Enterprise received a tasty treat yesterday.

Enterprise locals Sierra Williams and Allen James brought 33 hamburgers for the pups to enjoy.

The family handed out the burgers to every single puppy resident at the shelter.

In a Facebook post, SOS Animal Adoption Center said, “We loved seeing all their happy tails as they enjoyed this special treat, it absolutely made our day and I’m sure made all these sweet pups feel extra special.”

To see all the cute faces as they chow down on burgers, check out the Facebook post below.

Today, every single dog resident got to enjoy a hamburger thanks to the amazing Sierra Williams & Allen James! They... Posted by SOS Animal Adoption Center - Enterprise, Alabama on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

If you’re interested in volunteering or adopting your own furry friend, visit the shelter’s website.

