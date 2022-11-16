Animal shelter residents get tasty surprise

Snorlax at SOS Animal Shelter enjoying a burger
Snorlax at SOS Animal Shelter enjoying a burger(SOS Animal Adoption Center)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - The dogs at SOS Animal Adoption Center in Enterprise received a tasty treat yesterday.

Enterprise locals Sierra Williams and Allen James brought 33 hamburgers for the pups to enjoy.

The family handed out the burgers to every single puppy resident at the shelter.

In a Facebook post, SOS Animal Adoption Center said, “We loved seeing all their happy tails as they enjoyed this special treat, it absolutely made our day and I’m sure made all these sweet pups feel extra special.”

To see all the cute faces as they chow down on burgers, check out the Facebook post below.

Today, every single dog resident got to enjoy a hamburger thanks to the amazing Sierra Williams & Allen James! They...

Posted by SOS Animal Adoption Center - Enterprise, Alabama on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

If you’re interested in volunteering or adopting your own furry friend, visit the shelter’s website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea

Latest News

Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
The property owners along with interested members of the community got to tour the properties...
City of Progress puts emphasis on economic development downtown
The five kindergarten classes took turns running the lemonade stand with help from parent...
Highlands Elementary kindergarten students participate in good citizenship program
David Ralston
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes away at 68