ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week.

Many are scared of possible threats to come.

ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence.

Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone then decides to take action on,

An example would be a case of road rage turned into a physical altercation on the side of the road.

Targeted violence is done with the intent to cause harm.

The aftermath of the National Peanut Festival parade shooting has left much of the city on edge.

Trooper McKinney said that person to person violence, like a fight that results in gunfire, is more common in the Dothan area.

Targeted violence is few and far between.

“You are safe in your own home,” McKinney said. “The biggest thing is you have your local departments, your sheriff’s office, ALEA, as well that are all working day in and day out to ensure and maintain the safety of our citizens in our local communities.”

Trooper McKinney also said one of the easiest ways to prevent this violence is to report what you see.

If your gut tells you something is wrong, don’t hesitate to call the authorities.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.