Alabama officials send congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch

Congressman Aderholt sends congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch(NASA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WAFF) - Congressman Robert Aderholt and Senator Richard Shelby each released statements expressing their excitement over the successful Artemis I launch early Wednesday morning.

“I am beyond excited for Artemis I to have taken to the sky. This historic moment marks the beginning of a new era of human presence and permanence in space with the United States at the helm,” Aderholt stated. “I am sending my sincerest congratulations to the Artemis team, NASA, and everyone involved, especially our incredible workforce here in Alabama, in making this extraordinary feat possible.”

Congressman Aderholt serves as the Ranking Member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science that funds NASA through the annual federal budget.

“Congratulations to NASA and all of those who have worked on the Artemis program. Today’s successful liftoff was a historic achievement in our goal of deep space exploration,” said Senator Shelby.  “Launching aboard NASA’s Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in the world, made at Marshall Space Flight Center right here in Alabama – the Orion spacecraft will orbit the moon and return to Earth before next launching with a manned crew. Today, we demonstrated our commitment to returning humans to the Moon and beyond. Today, we made history. I’m proud of the major role that Alabama played in this monumental success.”

In his statement, Senator Shelby also said that the 42-day mission is the first step toward returning American astronauts to the moon.

The mission will serve as a test of the capabilities of the Space Launch System and Orion capsule in putting astronauts into lunar orbit.

The spacecraft will return to Earth on Dec. 11.

