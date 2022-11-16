Alabama death row inmate asks court to intervene ahead of upcoming execution

Death row inmate asks court to intervene ahead of execution
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late 1980′s. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now fighting to stop the execution. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear the case Wednesday afternoon.

This last-ditch effort comes days after the Alabama Supreme Court decided to not postpone Smith’s execution which is set for Thursday at Holman prison. Smith’s attorneys asking the courts on Monday to stay his execution.

In 1996, a judge sentenced Smith to die despite a jury’s 11-1 recommendation of life in prison through judicial override. The state abolished that override in 2017 but the change was not retroactive and didn’t impact death row inmates like Smith. His attorneys are asking the court to review whether the death sentence made over the jury’s wishes is constitutional.

We asked WBRC legal expert Roger Appell what Smith’s attorneys are trying to prove.

“They are arguing its unconstitutional saying its cruel and unusual punishment under the 8th Amendment to the Constitution to execute somebody who’s had a recommendation from a jury that they be given life without parole and in fact every other state in the union did not allow that to happen,” Appell said.

Smith was first convicted in 1989 in the death of Elizabeth Sennett. He received the death sentence but that was overturned on appeal in 1992. He was retried and convicted again, but as mentioned, a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Dr. Williamson gave perspective on the situation Alabama hospitals are in from two points of...
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
Alabama farmers are already brainstorming what they want Congress to add to the current Farm...
Proud to be a Farmer: Looking ahead to 2023 Farm Bill
White House correspondent Jon Decker joins News 4 This Morning, discussing the latest on the...
Jon Decker updates on national and international politics
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov....
NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
Congressman Aderholt sends congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch
Alabama officials send congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch