Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy

Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at...
Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university.(Hal Yeager)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university.

Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.

Before his time with the Governor’s Staff, Filmore was Governmental Relations Coordinator for ALEA. He also has been an active community volunteer, working with the Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum, Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, and Alabama Boys State.

He has an MBA from Troy where he also received his undergraduate degree in business administration. While at Troy, Filmore was involved with the SGA, serving as president, and many other student organizations.

“William Filmore is not only a TROY graduate and former SGA president—he also married a former homecoming queen and comes from a family of Trojans,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “He knows what Troy University stands for, he knows our culture, and he knows how to get things done in Montgomery. William has the perfect combination of insight and experience to lead our government relations team to a new level of effectiveness.”

Filmore is looking forward to getting back to work with Troy University.

“I am honored and excited to begin working at my alma mater as the University’s liaison to federal, state and local government officials across Alabama,” said Filmore.  “I look forward to helping the university continue to succeed as an institution of higher education by maintaining TROY’s strong relationships with public officials in Montgomery and around the state.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Elba head football coach Pate Harrison
Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach
Mekhi Nasir Lawton booking photo
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

Latest News

gun violence
Difference between gun violence and random shootings
hospitals
Alabama hospitals in 'crisis' in aftermath of pandemic
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes