Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university.

Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.

Before his time with the Governor’s Staff, Filmore was Governmental Relations Coordinator for ALEA. He also has been an active community volunteer, working with the Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum, Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, and Alabama Boys State.

He has an MBA from Troy where he also received his undergraduate degree in business administration. While at Troy, Filmore was involved with the SGA, serving as president, and many other student organizations.

“William Filmore is not only a TROY graduate and former SGA president—he also married a former homecoming queen and comes from a family of Trojans,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “He knows what Troy University stands for, he knows our culture, and he knows how to get things done in Montgomery. William has the perfect combination of insight and experience to lead our government relations team to a new level of effectiveness.”

Filmore is looking forward to getting back to work with Troy University.

“I am honored and excited to begin working at my alma mater as the University’s liaison to federal, state and local government officials across Alabama,” said Filmore. “I look forward to helping the university continue to succeed as an institution of higher education by maintaining TROY’s strong relationships with public officials in Montgomery and around the state.”

