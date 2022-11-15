Walmart to pay millions to Alabama in opioid settlement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a statewide agreement with Walmart in order to address the opioid crisis.

The settlement comes after a lawsuit claimed that Walmart contributed to the opioid crisis in the state.

Attorney General Marshall remarked, “Many of Alabama’s cities and counties have been pummeled by an epidemic that began with prescription opioids and has intensified to illicit opioids like heroin and fentanyl. In fact, this year, fentanyl and other opioids were recorded as the number one greatest drug threat in the State of Alabama. The agreement we have reached with Walmart will accelerate another funding stream to our locals, providing immediate aid to their fight against addiction and overdose.”

According to the agreement, Walmart will pay $35.7 million to Alabama’s local governments.

The deal was brokered on behalf of local entities, some of which sued Walmart.

Here is a list of some local areas impacted by the settlement:

Abbeville

Barbour County

Daleville

Dothan

Enterprise

Eufaula

Geneva County

Geneva

Headland

Henry County

Level Plains

Opp

Ozark

Pike County

Slocomb

An agreement was announced by Walmart today in which they offer to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits.

