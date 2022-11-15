DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23, with no sanitation service on Thanksgiving Day. Houston County Sanitation says to expect delays and later pick up times on Wednesday due to drivers running double routes. All other trash will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day.

Enterprise will have city offices closed Thanksgiving Day, November 24, and Friday, November 25. As a result, garbage collection will not occur on those days. Garbage normally scheduled for pickup on those days will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23. Any other curbside trash will be collected as time permits, with residents reminded to have all debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on pick-up day.

Additional Thanksgiving garbage collection changes in the Wiregrass will be added to this story as they become available.

