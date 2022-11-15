Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

The shooting occurred during a domestic incident.
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with some rounds striking Gamble and one wounding his mother.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident.

David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police.

As they struggled over a gun, the woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with some rounds striking Gamble and one wounding his mother.

David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend,...
David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan police.(WTVY | Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Her injuries are not serious, but Gamble is in critical but stable condition at a Dothan hospital.

He faces domestic violence charges.

“This is is an isolated incident in which justifiable deadly force was used inside the victim’s home to protect themselves from harm or death,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
Elba head football coach Pate Harrison
Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Mekhi Nasir Lawton booking photo
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Former Dothan officer headed to prison for sex crimes

Latest News

News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What's Trending? | 11/15/22
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to...
Thanksgiving garbage collection changes
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?