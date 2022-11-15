Rain moving through this morning

SYNOPSIS – Showers moving through this morning so take it slow driving into work or school. The rain will move out by the late afternoon and we will turn cooler behind it. Tomorrow will be cloudy but much cooler than today with highs only in the upper 50s. We will see another cold front move through middle week although it won’t bring any rain it will bring lower 30s for overnight lows. We remain cool through the weekend with little chance of any rain.

TODAY– AM rain, PM clouds. High near 72°. Winds S/W 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 54° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 31° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 67° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

