Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.

Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.

They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

