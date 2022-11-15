Pet of the Week: Gorgeous Giselle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce our latest Pet of the Week, 2-month-old Giselle.

Giselle is a 2 year old tortoise shell coat cat with an inquisitive personality. Melissa Gideon tells News 4 that she loves to talk and be noisy but is very content in being a lap baby. Giselle has only been with the shelter for a couple of weeks but her sweet and loving nature is constant.

If you are interested in finding out more about Giselle or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.