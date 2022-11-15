News4Now: What’s Trending?

News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

One person shot has been transported to a local medical center while the other person is still...
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case

Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years.

Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Dothan community members react to uptick in gun violence

There are a lot of raw emotions after Saturday’s shooting at the National Peanut Festival parade.

NPF parade shooting scene
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting

Chief Benny says Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago.

Benny reacts to the National Peanut Festival parade shooting
Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach

So far, school administrators aren’t saying what led to his decision

Elba High School football coach Pate Harrison

