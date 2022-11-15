Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal drug charges, according to a court filing by his attorneys.

Other charges would likely be resolved in a presumed plea deal with Department of Justice prosecutors.

Those charges accuse Glasgow of failing to report over $400,000 of income and falsifying documents to obtain government disability benefits.

The income came from The Ordinary People’s Society, a non-profit he founded.

Those allegations are contained in documents made public last week.

Glasgow is a polarizing civil rights activist who has faced years of legal woes.

In 2018, he was charged with Capital Murder, but a Houston County grand jury declined to indict him.

He has pending charges in Dothan that he assaulted a police officer and attempted to swallow crack cocaine during a 2020 traffic stop.

A date for his guilty plea on federal charges is pending.

That plea could reduce his punishment if DOJ approves a downward sentencing departure.

