Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate assault.

In the infirmary, life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and Ray succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
Elba head football coach Pate Harrison
Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Mekhi Nasir Lawton booking photo
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Former Dothan officer headed to prison for sex crimes

Latest News

manhole cover
Dothan manhole cover replacement work
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce our...
WTVY Pet of the Week: Gorgeous Giselle
Wiregrass 211 Executive Director David Duke and Car Show coordinator Gene Sims join News 4 Live...
Talking the Wiregrass 211 Car Show and Kids Fall Festival
The shooting occurred during a domestic incident.
No charges expected in Dothan double shooting