High School basketball schedule
Here’s a list of games coming up this week!
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High School basketball season is officially underway!
Here is a list of games coming up this week:
November 15
- Dothan @ Geneva ( G, B, 5 p.m.)
- Luverne @ Enterprise (G 6 p.m.)
- Carroll @ Daleville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Dale County @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Geneva County @ Slocomb (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Houston Academy @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Northside Methodist @ Bethlehem (FL) (G 5:30 p.m.)
- G.W. Long @ Cottonwood (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Pike Liberal Arts @ Abbeville (g, B, 5:30 p.m.).
- Houston County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5 p.m.)
November 17
- Geneva @ Samson (G,B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Dale County @ Northside Methodist (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Geneva County @ Houston Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Providence Christian @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Houston County @ Wicksburg (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Abbeville @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Russel County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Kinston @ G.W. Long (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Luverne Tournament Girls (November 17)
- Goshen v. Brantley (4 p.m.)
- Pike County v. Highland Home (5:15 p.m.)
- Enterprise v. Georgiana (6:30 p.m.)
- Luverne v. Opp (7:45 p.m.)
November 18
- Eufaula @ Dothan (G, B, 6 p.m.)
- Opelika @ Enterprise (G, B, 6 p.m.)
- Abbeville @ Headland (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Cottonwood @ Carroll (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Geneva @ Geneva County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Ashford @ Houston County (G, B, 1:30 p.m.)
- Samson @ McKenzie (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Wicksburg @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Barbour County @ Bullock County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
- Zion Chapel @ Florala (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.