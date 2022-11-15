High School basketball schedule

Here’s a list of games coming up this week!
Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High School basketball season is officially underway!

Here is a list of games coming up this week:

November 15

  • Dothan @ Geneva ( G, B, 5 p.m.)
  • Luverne @ Enterprise (G 6 p.m.)
  • Carroll @ Daleville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Dale County @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Geneva County @ Slocomb (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Houston Academy @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Northside Methodist @ Bethlehem (FL) (G 5:30 p.m.)
  • G.W. Long @ Cottonwood (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Pike Liberal Arts @ Abbeville (g, B, 5:30 p.m.).
  • Houston County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5 p.m.)

November 17

  • Geneva @ Samson (G,B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Dale County @ Northside Methodist (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Geneva County @ Houston Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Providence Christian @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Houston County @ Wicksburg (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Abbeville @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Russel County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Kinston @ G.W. Long (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Luverne Tournament Girls (November 17)

  • Goshen v. Brantley (4 p.m.)
  • Pike County v. Highland Home (5:15 p.m.)
  • Enterprise v. Georgiana (6:30 p.m.)
  • Luverne v. Opp (7:45 p.m.)

November 18

  • Eufaula @ Dothan (G, B, 6 p.m.)
  • Opelika @ Enterprise (G, B, 6 p.m.)
  • Abbeville @ Headland (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Cottonwood @ Carroll (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Geneva @ Geneva County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Ashford @ Houston County (G, B, 1:30 p.m.)
  • Samson @ McKenzie (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Wicksburg @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Barbour County @ Bullock County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
  • Zion Chapel @ Florala (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

