High School basketball schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High School basketball season is officially underway!

Here is a list of games coming up this week:

November 15

Dothan @ Geneva ( G, B, 5 p.m.)

Luverne @ Enterprise (G 6 p.m.)

Carroll @ Daleville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Dale County @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Geneva County @ Slocomb (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Houston Academy @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Northside Methodist @ Bethlehem (FL) (G 5:30 p.m.)

G.W. Long @ Cottonwood (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Pike Liberal Arts @ Abbeville (g, B, 5:30 p.m.).

Houston County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5 p.m.)

November 17

Geneva @ Samson (G,B, 5:30 p.m.)

Dale County @ Northside Methodist (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Geneva County @ Houston Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Providence Christian @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Houston County @ Wicksburg (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Abbeville @ Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Russel County @ Barbour County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Kinston @ G.W. Long (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Luverne Tournament Girls (November 17)

Goshen v. Brantley (4 p.m.)

Pike County v. Highland Home (5:15 p.m.)

Enterprise v. Georgiana (6:30 p.m.)

Luverne v. Opp (7:45 p.m.)

November 18

Eufaula @ Dothan (G, B, 6 p.m.)

Opelika @ Enterprise (G, B, 6 p.m.)

Abbeville @ Headland (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Cottonwood @ Carroll (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Geneva @ Geneva County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Ashford @ Houston County (G, B, 1:30 p.m.)

Samson @ McKenzie (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Wicksburg @ Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Barbour County @ Bullock County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Zion Chapel @ Florala (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

