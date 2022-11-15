Good eats available on Thanksgiving Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Not all places to grab a bite to eat will be closed this turkey day.

Holidays are a time for thankfulness and quality time well spent with loved ones. People mix, and bake, and serve delicious creations to help everyone feel warm and cozy.

However, some holidays are more difficult to prepare food for than others because of unforeseen situations. That’s when people start wondering if there is anything quick to pick up in a drive thru.

NEWS 4 has made a list of the restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day so people can worry less and can spend more time with the ones they love.

Golden Corral reduced hours

Waffle House 24 hours

Ruby Tuesday normal hours

Pizza Hut reduced hours

Buffalo Wild Wings normal hours

Burger King reduced hours

Metro Diner closing at 2:30 p.m.

Applebee’s normal hours

IHOP normal hours

Hardee’s normal hours

Little Caesars normal hours

Starbucks 5:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel normal hours

Denny’s normal hours

Papa John’s normal hours

McDonald’s normal hours

Wendy’s normal hours

Domino’s normal hours

