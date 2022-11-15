Good eats available on Thanksgiving Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Not all places to grab a bite to eat will be closed this turkey day.
Holidays are a time for thankfulness and quality time well spent with loved ones. People mix, and bake, and serve delicious creations to help everyone feel warm and cozy.
However, some holidays are more difficult to prepare food for than others because of unforeseen situations. That’s when people start wondering if there is anything quick to pick up in a drive thru.
NEWS 4 has made a list of the restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day so people can worry less and can spend more time with the ones they love.
Golden Corral reduced hours
Waffle House 24 hours
Ruby Tuesday normal hours
Pizza Hut reduced hours
Buffalo Wild Wings normal hours
Burger King reduced hours
Metro Diner closing at 2:30 p.m.
Applebee’s normal hours
IHOP normal hours
Hardee’s normal hours
Little Caesars normal hours
Starbucks 5:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Cracker Barrel normal hours
Denny’s normal hours
Papa John’s normal hours
McDonald’s normal hours
Wendy’s normal hours
Domino’s normal hours
