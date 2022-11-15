Dothan shooting leaves two injured

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tuesday morning shooting in Dothan has left two injured.

According to reports, the shooting occurred near Donna Drive in the southeast portion of Dothan. One person shot has been transported to a local medical center while the other person is still on the scene.

This is a developing situation and we will provide more as it becomes available.

