Dothan shooting leaves two injured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tuesday morning shooting in Dothan has left two injured.

According to reports, the shooting occurred near Donna Drive in the southeast portion of Dothan. One person shot has been transported to a local medical center while the other person is still on the scene.

This is a developing situation and we will provide more as it becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.