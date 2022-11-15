Dothan mayor speaks out against gun violence

Mayor of Dothan Mark Saliba expresses his concern about gun violence
Mayor of Dothan Mark Saliba expresses his concern about gun violence(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, Mayor Mark Saliba spoke out on recent gun violence in The Circle City, sharing his thoughts on how to solve the problem.

“I think the first emotion that comes to mind is usually just sad,” Saliba expressed.

He’s sad that some people are choosing to express their anger with violence.

“It’s frustrating because we feel like we’re trying to do everything we can as far as the city government goes,” he continued.

Saliba believes the community must recognize where out youth and culture is, and decide how to change it.

“This age range of 15 to early 20′s needs to feel that they’re cared for, that they’re loved, and that there’s hope, and they don’t resort to things when they have that feeling of hopelessness,” Saliba explained.

He said there’s a role to play for everyone in combating gun violence.

“Non-profit entities, churches, there are plenty of places that we can all plug into and share each other’s grief,” he said.

The mayor believes it starts in the classroom.

“Our education system is our human capital. That’s us investing in our citizens that will more than likely live and work here as well, so I think we’ve got to continue to find ways to invest in our youth,” Saliba said.

Saliba is eager to see The Circle City rally together.

“I’m hoping that the emotions that come after the feeling of am I safe or not, is how can I help and be a part of this community to resolve these kinds of issues.”

