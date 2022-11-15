Dothan manhole cover replacement work

manhole cover
manhole cover(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will be replacing manhole covers on select streets this week.

According to Dothan Utilities, L & K Construction will replace manhole covers during the week of November 14 through November 18 on the following streets:

• Montezuma Avenue

• N. Herring Street

• Osceola Street

• Choctaw Street

Traffic will be limited to resident on those streets only with no through traffic.

