Dothan manhole cover replacement work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will be replacing manhole covers on select streets this week.

According to Dothan Utilities, L & K Construction will replace manhole covers during the week of November 14 through November 18 on the following streets:

• Montezuma Avenue

• N. Herring Street

• Osceola Street

• Choctaw Street

Traffic will be limited to resident on those streets only with no through traffic.

