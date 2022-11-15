Dothan manhole cover replacement work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will be replacing manhole covers on select streets this week.
According to Dothan Utilities, L & K Construction will replace manhole covers during the week of November 14 through November 18 on the following streets:
• Montezuma Avenue
• N. Herring Street
• Osceola Street
• Choctaw Street
Traffic will be limited to resident on those streets only with no through traffic.
