Dothan City Schools basketball attendance procedures reinforced

DCS Athletics will require clear bags and restrict attendance of unaccompanied minors.
The Clear Bag Policy, implemented "to enhance public safety and expedite entry," is enforced at...
The Clear Bag Policy, implemented “to enhance public safety and expedite entry,” is enforced at all Dothan City Schools after-school athletics and performing arts events.(Dothan City Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attendance procedures for upcoming Dothan home basketball games are being reinforced by Dothan City Schools.

The procedures, according to a release from DCS, “are in the best interest of our student and community’s safety.”

The procedures include a Clear Bag Policy as well as a policy on unaccompanied minors.

The Clear Bag Policy, implemented “to enhance public safety and expedite entry,” is enforced at all Dothan City Schools after-school athletics and performing arts events. Attendees are allowed to bring in a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are also allowed.

Seat cushions and seat cushions with back are allowed, but are subject to inspection. Prohibited items include purses, backpacks, pattered plastic bags, solid color string cinch bags, large tote bags, mesh or straw bags, reusable grocery totes, camera or binoculars bags, large fanny packs, and duffle bags. Exceptions will be made for credentialed media and those with medical items after proper inspection.

As part of the unaccompanied minors policy, young adults 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and remain with them throughout the game.

Additional information on the reinforced attendance procedures can be found by visiting dothan.k12.al.us/DothanHoopsGameday.

