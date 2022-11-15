Colder temps on the way: DFD provides safety reminders

It's the time of year the department sees an increase in house fires due to heaters.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lower temperatures this week means many will be cranking up their space heaters to stay warm.

Dothan Fire Department says it’s the time of year they typically see an increase in house fires.

They’re urging people to be extra cautious when it comes to heaters.

DFD says keep them at least three feet away from flammable items such as bedding and couches.

They advise to never plug space heaters into an extension cord or power strip.

Always unplug heaters when you leave home, do not just turn them off or down.

The department says heaters aren’t the only concern for house fires this time of year.

“Some of our older homes that we still have in our community have wall heaters that are made into the wall, and people maybe have rearranged their furniture during the warmer months, and have furniture pushed up against the wall,” DFD Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge explains. “We see that fire occur every single year, where someone has not moved their furniture away from those wall heaters and made sure that they are disconnected or turned off if they do have furniture up against them, and it starts a fire every time”

Etheredge encourages everyone to ensure their smoke detectors are working.

If you live in the Dothan City limits and are in need of smoke detectors, DFD will install them for free.

Just call 615-FIRE.

