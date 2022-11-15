Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.

Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

The indictment further charges Yazeed with intentionally causing the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of her vehicle.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24, 2019, in Auburn. Her body was later found on Nov. 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. 

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

Yazeed remains in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.

