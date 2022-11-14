Walton County chimney fire extends into home

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WTVY) - Walton County firefighters battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning that started in a fireplace.

According to a release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived to a residence on Elmwood Road in Mossy Head at around 6:00 a.m. on November 14. This came after a 911 call that reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home, with the caller stating that the fire started in the fireplace and quickly began to spread.

Walton County Fire Rescue, along with DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, worked together to knock down the flames in under fifteen minutes. The owner of the home made it out safely and no injuries were reported. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Walton County Fire Chief Tracey Vause used the situation as a reminder for those with fireplaces to get an annual chimney inspection, and to make sure the top of your chimney is free and clear of overhanging branches. He also stressed that liquid fire starters should not be used in your fireplace, to keep all flammable objects at least three feet away from the flames, and the importance of having a fireplace screen in front of the fireplace during operation.

