TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice.

Co. Rd. 232 closure (WTVY)

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.