TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

Road closure
Road closure(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice.

Co. Rd. 232 closure
Co. Rd. 232 closure(WTVY)

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available.

