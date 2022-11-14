Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting

Latest News

Based on the FBI’s investigation, those threats do not appear to be racially motivated, the...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an...
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million