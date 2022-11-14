Rain Chances Return Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A disturbance is set to pass the Wiregrass Tuesday, bringing us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be enough ingredients coming together during the midday hours to produce an isolated rotating storm or two, so remain weather-aware. We’ll see temperatures turn much cooler for later in the week.

TONIGHT – Turning cloudy. Low near 51°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 70°. Winds SE/W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy and cooler. Low near 46°.  Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny.  Low: 46° High: 60° 10%

THU: Early clouds, then sun. Low: 41° High: 54° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 31° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 34° High: 58° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 60° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

