Preparing your car for the cold winter season

Preparing your car for cold winter months includes filling up your tires with air.
Preparing your car for cold winter months includes filling up your tires with air.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are finally here in Alabama and before we get too deep into the winter season, your car needs to get checked. That cold weather can do some real damage to vehicles not properly maintained.

“We see tires going flat overnight in the driveway, we see batteries going dead because of the cold weather,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama.

AAA Alabama gets a high volume of calls when cold weather hits, but Ingram says you can help prevent auto failures with a few steps. First, as soon as your low tire pressure light come on, he says they need to be checked and pumped with air.

“Our fluid levels need to be checked and adjusted, our wiper blades,” he added. “We need to get somebody to check our belts and hoses, make sure those are in good shape.”

Regular maintenance on your vehicle should be a priority when the winter arrives.

During cold temperatures, there tend to be two types of people: those who start the car early to warm to up and those who crank the car and start driving.

“A lot of the car manufacturers recommend that you do warm your car up just a little bit rather than driving it absolutely stone cold in the mornings to kind of get that oil heated up in your engine,” explained Ingram.

He adds it should only take a few minutes and warns you should never leave the car running in an enclosed area like a garage.

In case you do have a car failure while out on the road, having an emergency kit is a must. Ingram recommends packing a flashlight, some bottled water, packaged snacks that could last, and blankets. He also says it’s important to really personalize your emergency kit by asking yourself what you’d need if you were stranded, whether it’s a prescription, phone charger, or contact solution.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/13
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/12
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting