Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth head football coach Pate Harrison has resigned.

So far, school administrators aren’t saying what led to his decision. In three years, his teams compiled a record of 15-16 including one playoff appearance in 2020.

Before that, Harrison spent one full season at Elba where he finished with an 8-3 record.

During his second season, he was fired after shoving a player at a junior varsity football game in 2019. That player turned out to be his son.

Before taking over the Tiger program, Harrison led Dale County for six seasons. During that time the Warriors were 46-24 including five trips to the playoffs.

In 2014, his Warrior team finished 14-1, losing in the 3A state championship game.

Rehobeth will now begin looking to find someone else to lead their program. The Rebel program has only had two winning seasons dating back to 2005. Those came in 2019 and 2020 when the teams finished 7-3 and 7-4 under Harrison and Donny Gillian.

