Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach

Elba head football coach Pate Harrison
Elba head football coach Pate Harrison(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth head football coach Pate Harrison has resigned.

So far, school administrators aren’t saying what led to his decision. In three years, his teams compiled a record of 15-16 including one playoff appearance in 2020.

Before that, Harrison spent one full season at Elba where he finished with an 8-3 record.

During his second season, he was fired after shoving a player at a junior varsity football game in 2019. That player turned out to be his son.

Before taking over the Tiger program, Harrison led Dale County for six seasons. During that time the Warriors were 46-24 including five trips to the playoffs.

In 2014, his Warrior team finished 14-1, losing in the 3A state championship game.

Rehobeth will now begin looking to find someone else to lead their program. The Rebel program has only had two winning seasons dating back to 2005. Those came in 2019 and 2020 when the teams finished 7-3 and 7-4 under Harrison and Donny Gillian.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
Mekhi Nasir Lawton booking photo
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ

Latest News

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State defender as he tries...
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State
Texas A&M vs Auburn
Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas A&M
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) shoots an arrow of celebration against Ole...
Alabama completes comeback, beats Ole Miss 30-24