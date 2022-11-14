Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday.

Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Lawton, who is 18, turned himself into police several hours after the shooting terrified spectators.

Investigators accuse him of killing 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding another man who has not been publicly identified. The second victim will recover.

Police say the shooting occurred during a brawl but did not release additional information regarding that disturbance.

Parker, a former prosecutor, said he is reviewing the case, but believes all facts are not known.

“I am working to determine verifiable evidence in this unfortunate matter,” he told News 4.

In a horrid scene, parade-goers scampered for cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Police, already dealing with crowd control rigors, rushed to the shooting while the final parade entries passed.

“This is the most chaotic scene I’ve ever been involved with,” Dothan Police Major Will Glover wrote on his Facebook page. “I could not be (prouder) of the officers and investigators I work with every day.”

He debunked social media posts critical of how police handled the incident.

“For all those saying the (officers on the scene) could do something different, we are hiring. Put in an application and get off the keyboard,” Major Glover posted.

Security was beefed up at the fairgrounds which is several miles from the shooting scene.

The festival ended on Sunday without additional incident.

Lawton is held on $1.53 million bond, but Parker will almost certainly request that amount be lowered.

