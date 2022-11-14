Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says

The family of Jorden Shyann Nebling (left) said she was dating Tyler Wilkins (middle) when she...
The family of Jorden Shyann Nebling (left) said she was dating Tyler Wilkins (middle) when she disappeared in 2020. Wilkins was charged with the murder of Clarrissa Winchester (right) and their baby in November.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials are seeking information regarding a woman who was reported missing in 2020. Now, her family is speaking out after they said her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case.

Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old, was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020 and was known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas in South Carolina, according to deputies.

Her stepmother, Mary Tucker, said Nebling’s ex-boyfriend is 22-year-old Tyler Wilkins. WHNS reported Wilkins was recently charged with murder after the deaths of his current girlfriend, 22-year-old Clarrissa Winchester, and their newborn son after officers found their bodies at a home on Wednesday.

Tucker said the two were together on the day Nebling disappeared.

“The car broke down, and she had somebody to come and pick her up,” Tucker said. “Tyler is the one that came and picked her up. He told me. He told the detectives and he said she walked away and he doesn’t know where she went.”

Deputies have not charged anyone or named any persons of interest in Nebling’s disappearance.

Jorden Shyann Nebling
Jorden Shyann Nebling(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

WHNS reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office about obtaining more reports in this case, but has not yet received a response.

Nebling is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Live Free.”

Anyone with information on Jorden Nebling’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

