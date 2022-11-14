Former Dothan officer headed to prison for sex crimes

A Houston County jury convicted Adrian Folmar of sex crimes that allegedly occurred when he worked as a police officer.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Dothan police officer will serve a five-year prison sentence following his conviction on charges that he had sexual relations with students.

Adrian Folmar was convicted last month by an eight-woman, four-man jury of School Employee Sex, felony charges created by Alabama lawmakers that hold school employees to higher standards than others.

Police claimed that Folmar had illegal relations with 14 and 17-year-old Dothan High pupils in 2017 when he was the school’s resource officer.

During the three-day trial, one of the alleged victims testified that Folmar coerced her into performing oral sex, while the other told jurors that he inappropriately fondled her.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” prosecutor John Talbot “J.T.” Jones told jurors during closing arguments.

But Folmar’s attorney countered by calling testimony inconsistent, pointing out that one of those girls could not identify where the crimes had occurred.

Folmar lost his job immediately upon his 2018 arrest.

