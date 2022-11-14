Federal trial underway for woman accused of kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake McKinney

By Jennifer Horton
Nov. 14, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The second federal trial is underway for another defendant accused in the 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. A jury was seated shortly after noon.

This week Derick Brown will stand trial on two federal kidnapping counts. Brown was granted a change of venue, moving the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa in an effort to avoid juror bias. This move allows the clerk to summon jurors outside Jefferson County.

In October, Brown’s co-defendant Patrick Stallworth was convicted of kidnapping that resulted in the death of a minor and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Stallworth faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is slated for early 2023.

Both Brown and Stallworth will be tried on state capital murder counts after the federal cases are adjudicated; the state is seeking the death penalty.

Three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was abducted from Tom Brown Village in October 2019, her body recovered in a Birmingham landfill a week later.

During Stallworth’s trial, the jury heard from more than 40 witnesses and viewed around 100 exhibits. Testimony indicated Stallworth and Brown lured McKinney away from Tom Brown Village with candy. The jury watched videos of Stallworth’s interviews with Birmingham Police where he explained Brown suffocated McKinney at their apartment, covering her nose and mouth until she stopped breathing. DNA extracted from a plastic mattress cover in their apartment matched McKinney’s DNA profile.

Read WBRC’s blog chronicling Stallworth’s trial here.

Brown’s trial is expected to last one week.

