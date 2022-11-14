Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18

L & K Construction and Suncoast will be conducting separate projects.
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest batch of sewer rehabilitation work was announced by the City of Dothan for the week of November 14 - 18.

L & K Construction will be replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. Traffic at this time will be limited to locals only and no thru traffic.

Suncoast will perform separate work lining sewer lines and laterals on Plaza Drive, North Cherokee Avenue, Choctaw Street, Sioux Street, and Montgomery Highway. Dothan Utilities customers in the area that will be directly impacted are asked to check for door hangers for instructions.

For more information, contact Dothan Utilities Water Systems Manager Rick Mitchell at (334) 615-3300.

