Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest batch of sewer rehabilitation work was announced by the City of Dothan for the week of November 14 - 18.

L & K Construction will be replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. Traffic at this time will be limited to locals only and no thru traffic.

Suncoast will perform separate work lining sewer lines and laterals on Plaza Drive, North Cherokee Avenue, Choctaw Street, Sioux Street, and Montgomery Highway. Dothan Utilities customers in the area that will be directly impacted are asked to check for door hangers for instructions.

For more information, contact Dothan Utilities Water Systems Manager Rick Mitchell at (334) 615-3300.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.